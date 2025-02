Pune, Feb 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide in Lonavala in Pune on Friday, an official said.

PSI Anna Gunjal of Khadaki police station was found hanging from a tree in a forest patch at Shivling Point in the morning, he said.

"We were informed about the incident at 12 noon. The motive behind the extreme act is not known. Further probe into the suicide case is underway," the Lonavala rural police station official said. PTI SPK BNM