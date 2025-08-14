Police sub-inspector held on rape charges in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

Phulbani (Odisha), Aug 14 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was arrested on Thursday on charges of raping a woman, wife of a home guard in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, officials said.

The accused, Sruti Sagar Samal, is currently posted at Kotgarh police station.

According to police, the alleged offence occurred during his earlier posting at Gochhapada police station.

Samal was arrested based on an FIR lodged at Gochhapada police station on August 12.

The woman accused Samal of sexually assaulting her over a period of one-and-a-half years.

In her complaint, she alleged that the officer had threatened to implicate her husband in a false case of ganja (cannabis) smuggling if she disclosed the abuse.

She mustered the courage to file the FIR after Samal was transferred to Kotgarh police station, she stated in the FIR. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB