Police sub-inspector injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Aug 14 (PTI) An official of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a forest in Indravati area under Bhairamgarh police station limits when a joint team of the DRG and the Special Task Force (STF) - both units of the state police - was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

Sub-inspector Prakash Chatti, belonging to the DRG, inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, which triggered the explosion and caused injuries on his right ankle, he said.

The official was administered preliminary treatment and referred to the higher medical centre for further treatment, he said, adding that his condition was stated to be out of danger.

During a separate operation, security forces recovered a 10 kg IED planted by Naxalites in Tarrem police station area of Bijapur, the official said.

The explosive was detected near Chinnagelur village when a team of CRPF's 153rd battalion and its Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was out on patrolling to ensure security to the under-construction Chinnagelur-Tarrem road, he said.

"The explosive was neutralised by the BDS. It was planted to target security forces," he said, adding that a major tragedy was averted with the recovery.

Maoists often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in Bastar region, which includes Bijapur district, the police said.

On June 9, Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after an IED planted by Naxalites at a stone quarry exploded in the neighbouring Sukma district of the state. PTI COR TKP GK NP