Police sub-inspector injured in gunfight with criminals

Meerut (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was injured allegedly after suspected criminals opened fire in the Kankerkheda area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred when a police team tried to stop a car carrying the suspected criminals. They opened fire at the police team and injured Munesh, the outpost in-charge, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

The names of three people have come to the fore in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, they said. PTI COR ABN SZM