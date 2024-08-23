Police sub-inspector killed in hit-and-run accident in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 23 (PTI) A 56-year-old police sub-inspector was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sadar area of Nagpur, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place when PSI Deepak Chorpagar, attached to Dhantoli police station, was returning to his house in Godhni Road area late Thursday night, the official said.

"A speeding four-wheeler hit Chorpagar's motorcycle, leaving him severely injured. The driver fled from the scene. Passersby rushed the PSI to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," the Sadar police station official said.

A case was registered under section 106(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, while efforts are on to nab the offending driver, he said. PTI COR BNM