Police sub-inspector suspended for assaulting devotee family in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly assaulting a man and his family from West Bengal who were visiting the temple here, an official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said that the alleged incident took place on Sunday evening, adding that Rajesh Kumar Pandey had come with his family members from the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal for 'darshan'.

Pandey allegedly wanted to take their car through the restricted area in Govardhan, while the policemen deployed at the checkpoint stopped them from doing so, citing the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, Bisen said. Following this, a scuffle broke out between the two sides, the SP added.

Meanwhile, when local YouTubers Deepak Sharma and Gaurav Kaushik started making a video of the incident, the sub-inspector allegedly stopped Deepak from doing so by pushing him and detained Gaurav.

Deepak's father Omprakash Sharma complained about this matter to the SP (rural) and alleged that their mobile phones were snatched and the footage of the assault was also "made to disappear from the CCTV".

Pandey alleged that the sub-inspector also abused him and his family. When his daughters Prachi and Archana caught hold of the inspector, both of them were also beaten, he further alleged, adding that his son, who came to save his sisters, was also beaten.

Bisen said that SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, prima facie considering the behavior of sub-inspector Rajkumar of the Govardhan police station as the root cause behind the entire episode, suspended him late on Sunday night and ordered DSP Alok Singh to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK