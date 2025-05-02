Police summon NCP's Ramraje Nimbalkar, 11 others for probe in extortion case against woman

Pune, May 2 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Satara district have summoned senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and 11 others in connection with a case involving a woman, who had levelled harassment charges against minister Jaykumar Gore but was arrested for an extortion bid later.

Notices summoning Nimbalkar and others were issued on May 1 by the Vaduj police, who are probing the case in which the woman from Satara was arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 1 crore as extortion money.

In March 2025, the woman had allegedly sought Rs 3 crore from Gore, threatening to stage a protest outside the Raj Bhavan and accuse him of rape if the money was not paid to her, police said.

The woman was subsequently arrested on March 21 along with two others while allegedly accepting Rs 1 crore, and is currently in police custody, they said.

"During the technical probe, some text messages, call records and audio messages came to light. Based on that, 12 persons, including Ramraje Nimbalkar and NCP (SP) leader Prabhakar Gharge, have been summoned for inquiry," a police official from Satara said on Friday.

They have been asked to appear at the Vaduj police station on Saturday, he added.

The official said the police have received a letter from Nimbalkar's lawyer seeking more time to appear before them in connection with the probe.

Gore, a BJP leader who represents the Man assembly constituency in Satara district, is Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister. PTI SPK NP