Police suspect missing nephew killed Varanasi family to avenge parents' murder

Varanasi, Nov 8 (PTI) In a fresh twist in the murder case of businessman Rajendra Gupta and his family here, police are looking for his nephew as they suspect that he shot them to avenge his parents' killings in which Gupta was an accused.

Gupta had been accused of killing his brother and sister-in-law in 1997. Gupta's nephew Vicky, the primary suspect in the Varanasi family's murder, was seven years old when his parents were killed.

Businessman Gupta and his family were killed on Monday in the Bhaidani locality. While Gupta's body was found around 10 kilometres from his house on Tuesday afternoon, his wife Neetu (45), sons Navnendra (25) and Subendra (15), and daughter Gaurangi (16) were found shot dead in their home.

A senior officer said on Friday that police teams were conducting raids to track down Vicky (34).

"The investigation has increasingly pointed to Vicky as the primary suspect," Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal said.

"He has been missing since the murders and police teams are pursuing leads on his whereabouts," he added.

Banswal said the 1997 case against Gupta was lodged by his father.

Subsequently, Gupta's father and a security guard were also murdered and his mother filed another case against him.

Although Gupta was released on bail in 1998, the police believe that Vicky, who witnessed his parents' deaths, harboured a desire for revenge, Banswal said.

"Gupta's elderly mother herself suspects Vicky's involvement, noting that he often spoke of claiming his share of the family property and avenging his parents' deaths," the officer added.

The police have contacted Gupta's other relatives but Vicky remains the only family member who is untraceable, he said. "The suspicion deepens as he has yet to come forward or respond to police inquiries." The police said they would apprehend the suspect soon.

"Our teams are conducting raids at all potential locations where Vicky might be hiding," Banswal added. PTI COR KIS SZM