Police take 4 associates of actor Darshan to crime scene for spot inspection

Bengaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) Four associates of leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who have been arrested in connection with a murder case, were on Wednesday taken to Pattanagere here, where the crime was committed, for spot 'mahazar' (inspection), police sources said.

Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik and Raghavendra were among the 12 associates who were arrested, along with Darshan, on Tuesday for the recent murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

The four were accused of dumping the body in a stormwater drain here.

Renukaswamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, had allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan and small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources. PTI GMS RS RS ROH