Police take preventive action to curb anti-social activities

Latur, Nov 22 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur city conducted an operation in an area housing coaching centres and took action to prevent anti-social activities, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken on Tuesday evening, he said.

More than 100 personnel drawn from four police stations carried out this sudden "combing operation", he said.

"Police took preventive action against miscreants. Cases were registered under the Bombay Police Act against 32 people. Similarly, cases were also filed against 30 people under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act," inspector Dilip Sagar said.

Besides that, a total of 188 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh was imposed, he said.

Raids were also conducted at the nearby cafe shops, he added.

Latur city is known as a hub of education. Thousands of students from across the state come here to study, due to which there is a huge crowd around the coaching centres. Taking advantage of this scenario, anti-social activities, like eve-teasing, molestation, robbery, have also surged in the area, police said. PTI COR NP