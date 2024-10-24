Police team attacked by suspect's family, friend during arrest in Faridabad

Faridabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Five police constables were injured after they were allegedly attacked by the family members of the man whom they had gone to arrest, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, Jatin alias Jeetu was wanted in a case registered under the Arms Act. He had been absconding for a long time.

The police received a tip-off about Jatin's whereabouts and a Crime Investigation Team (CIA) had gone to arrest him in Bhupani village.

When the team reached the spot, Jatin attempted to flee but was caught near his house. As they were taking him to the van he began screaming. Following this, Jatin's family members, including an elderly man and woman, along with his friend attacked the police officers. Five police constables were injured in the attack, police said.

Despite this, Jatin was arrested and brought to the Bhupani police station. His friend Jai, who also attacked the police, managed to flee, police said.

A complaint has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG