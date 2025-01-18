Police team attacked during raid in Ludhiana, 2 cops injured

Ludhiana, Jan 18 (PTI) Two policemen including a station house officer were injured after they came under attack during a raid in connection with a car snatching incident, officials said on Saturday.

The police team had gone to the Kamalpur village, about 40 km from here, to conduct a raid Friday night.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja said the police team, headed by Sadar Police station SHO Inspector Harshbir Singh, was attacked by some miscreants.

Harshbir Singh and Merado police post incharge sub-inspector Tarsem Singh were injured in the incident.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, said police. PTI COR CHS TIR TIR