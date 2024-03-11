Police team comes under attack while trying to nab criminal in west Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A Delhi Police team was allegedly attacked by family members of a criminal they were trying to nab in west Delhi's Rajauri Garden area, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Sunday night when the personnel from Dwarka's Mohan Garden police station went to arrest Adil who faces several cases of robbery and snatching, they said, adding locals also supported the criminal and obstructed the movement of the police team.

Three policemen received minor injuries in the incident. Later, more police officers from Rajauri Garden and Tilak Nagar police stations were called in and Adil, his parents, and cousin were apprehended, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

Police said they have registered an FIR against some people for allegedly attacking the police team.

Advertisment

According to police, Adil was tracked down by a team of police from Mohan Garden police station on Sunday evening.

"At about 9 pm, when the team reached Adil's house, his parents along with other relatives obstructed their way. When the police team resisted them, Adil and his family members attacked them and damaged their car," DCP Veer said.

Another police officer said that with the use of mild force, police managed to control over the angry family members of Adil.

The officer said a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC was registered.

Police said further investigations are underway to identify those involved in the incident. PTI ALK ALK KVK KVK