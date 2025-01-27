Police team from Mumbai interrogates woman in Bengal in Saif attack case

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) A police team from Mumbai on Monday questioned a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with the attack on Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, a source said.

Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman, he said.

The woman, however, claimed that she had lost a mobile phone with the said SIM a few years back, he said.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police arrived in West Bengal on Sunday.

A senior police officer initially stated that the woman was arrested. He, however, later said that none was captured from West Bengal in this connection.

"The team of police officers from Mumbai interrogated the woman in Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. The woman denied knowing the accused Shariful," the officer of the West Bengal Police told PTI.

"The woman claimed that she had lost her mobile phone when she was in Kolkata a few years back. Investigators are trying to find out how the accused got the SIM registered under the woman's name and started using it," he said.

The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was allegedly known to the arrested Bangladeshi, Shariful Fakir.

"She is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," he said.

In the early hours of January 16, Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgery for his wounds. He was released from the hospital on January 21. PTI SCH NN