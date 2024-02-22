Police team on drug peddlers' trail assaulted by mob; woman cop hospitalised, 3 accused held

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A group of around 20 persons allegedly attacked a police team when it was in a locality at Bhayandar in Thane district to nab drug peddlers, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Dhavgi locality, following which the police arrested three persons, he said, adding that a woman constable was hospitalised after being injured in the attack.

"A group of 15 to 20 people attacked a police party of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate when it went to their locality around 9 pm to nab drug peddlers based on a tip-off," an official of the Uttan Sagari police station said.

The police team comprised five persons, including a woman constable who was beaten up with a bamboo by the miscreants. She has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, he said, adding that other members of the team also suffered injuries in the attack.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others.

The police later arrested three men in connection with the incident. They were identified as Abbas Ali Mirza (38), Ankur Bharti (28) and Raju Gautam (19) and a search is on for the other accused, the police official said. PTI COR NP