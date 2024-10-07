Police team probing case against family fired at during inspection in Rajasthan, constable injured

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 7 (PTI) A constable suffered a bullet injury when a police team that visited a village in Baran district on Monday morning to investigate a case was attacked by the accused, officials said, adding that eight members of the family were detained following the incident.

A woman who was also among the accused in the case the police team had gone to investigate in Mahua village was also injured in the incident, they said.

The attackers fled the scene after opening fire at police but were later caught. Eight persons -- five men and three women -- were detained by the police and a search was on to nab the rest, they added.

The constable and the woman are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the case pertains to a complaint by a family of the Mehar community who alleged that a family belonging to the Mali community stopped them from passing from outside the latter's house.

Police said there is an ongoing issue between the families over the marriage between a man and woman from the two communities. The Mehar community belongs to the Scheduled Castes, while the Mali community comes under the Other Backward Castes.

When a police team visited the village on Sunday evening to probe the allegation, they were misbehaved with and interrupted from performing their duties, Baran SP Rajkumar Choudhary said.

The SP added that police had lodged a case of interrupting government work.

Around 8 am on Monday, a separate police team led by SHO Siswali had gone to the village to investigate the case regarding interrupting government work, when they were attacked, Chaoudhary said.

While the police team was engaged in site mapping of the crime scene, the accused and his family members attacked the cops and one of them opened fire, he said, adding that one bullet hit the constable's thigh.

The injured constable, Pokharam, who is posted at Siswali police station, was given primary treatment in Baran before being rushed to a hospital in Kota. His condition was reported to be out of danger, the SP said.

He said the assailants fled after the attack but police caught them by deploying extra force.

Eight accused -- all from the same family -- were detained, the officer said.

Accused Vishnu, Bhimraj, Dinesh and Deva suffered injuries while they were trying to flee and have been admitted to the Community Health Centre, Siswali.

Tarawati alias Kiran also sustained a bullet injury in the attack and she is also under treatment at the same CHC, the SP said.

Illegal weapons and arms were also recovered from the accused, the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the other accused.