Police team probing robbery case attacked in UP village

Budaun (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A police team was attacked on Monday by a group of people when it was at a village here in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a robbery case, officials said.

The incident took place at Qutubpur Thara village under the Binawar police station area in the afternoon, they said. On Saturday late evening, a car was looted by miscreants near the Malgaon railway crossing on the Bareilly highway. The team was in the village on Monday in connection with this case, the officials said.

When the team reached Akeel's house and called him out for questioning, 10-15 men and women armed with sticks and guns attacked it, the officials said. They also hurled stones at police personnel.

The officials said a case has been registered on the complaint of Inspector Crime Guddu Singh, who was leading the team.