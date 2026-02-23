Police thwart JK IYC protest against BJP by sealing Cong office gates

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Police on Monday foiled a protest by the Jammu and Kashmir Indian Youth Congress (IYC) against the BJP by sealing the gate of the Congress office here.

Scores of IYC members assembled at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress headquarters at M A Road here and planned to gherao the BJP office at Jawahar Nagar.

However, police sealed the gate of the Congress office before the protesters could step out.

Youth Congress leader Yasir Mandoo told reporters that police did not allow them to protest but "facilitated" an "attack" by BJP members on the Congress office.

He claimed that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the sovereignty and importance of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) have been compromised.

"We want to ask the BJP and Modi why does US President Donald Trump disrespect us internationally. Why has Modi remained silent on the trade deal and on the issue of Epstein files?" Mandoo asked.

For Modi, the top priority is the BJP's interest, his personal interest and the interest of his friends Adani and Ambani, he charged.

"For the PM, national interest comes last. The BJP has failed us internationally and diplomatically," he added.

Mandoo said the protest was also against the police action against IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib by Delhi Police in connection with the shirtless protest by youth Congress leaders at the India AI Impact Summit on February 20.