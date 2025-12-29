Police to approach TN court seeking custody of history-sheeter who escaped from Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 29 (PTI) The Kerala police will approach a court in Tamil Nadu seeking the custody of a history-sheeter who escaped while being transported to Viyyur Central Jail here, officials said on Monday.

Viyyur police said M Balamurugan (39) of Kalyanipuram, Tenkasi district, was arrested by the Q Branch near Tiruchirappalli on Sunday while travelling on a motorcycle with his friend.

Police said Balamurugan is involved in around 87 cases, including murder and theft.

He had managed to escape just outside Viyyur Central Jail in November this year while being escorted from Aruppukkottai court by Tamil Nadu police.

During the investigation, Viyyur police found that Balamurugan was brought to the jail in a private car without being handcuffed and was allowed to step out of the vehicle for urination just outside the prison premises.

After escaping, he allegedly stole a motorcycle and fled to Tamil Nadu on the same day, police said.

Despite a joint hunt by Kerala and Tamil Nadu police over the past two months, the accused managed to evade arrest, officials said.

Viyyur police said they will soon approach the Tamil Nadu court that remanded Balamurugan, seeking his custody.

Police officials added that they are in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to bring Balamurugan to Kerala.