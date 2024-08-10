Police to ensure ‘punishment of highest order’ for accused in sexual assault, murder of woman doctor

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday asserted the force will make sure the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor gets “punishment of the highest order” if the charges are proved in court.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was killed.

"This is a heinous crime, and the arrested person is allegedly involved based on circumstantial evidence, including accounts of the other doctors present during night-duty hours," Goyal told a press conference here.

"An SIT has been formed and on the basis of evidence, the person was arrested. We will see to it that he gets punishment of the highest order. We are collecting evidence and examining more people. The arrested accused will be produced in court today," he said.

A case has been started against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding, it is a case of homicide as well as sexual assault.

Goyal said the autopsy was videographed and the woman’s family members were present during the process.

"There is strong complicity as far as the accused is concerned. He is a criminal of the highest order," the police commissioner said.

The top police officer said the investigation into the case will be done in a transparent manner, and “if the family demands, the probe can be conducted by any other agency”.

Another senior police officer had earlier said the arrested man, an outsider, had free access to different departments of the hospital.

"His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," he said. PTI DC SUS RBT