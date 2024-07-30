Police to investigate fire which gutted 3 KP houses in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) A day after a fire gutted three houses belonging to Kashmiri Pandits, police here have registered a case to investigate its cause, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

"Three houses and a grain store belonging to Kashmiri Pandits were damaged in a fire. The fire broke out in the house of Anand Razdan.

"The SHO Mattan rushed to the spot, fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in around 90 minutes," the officer said.

"Two adjacent houses and a granary were also damaged in the blaze," the officer added.

The spot has been examined by a forensic team and the CCTV footage of the area was analysed as part of the investigation, according to police.

"An FIR under section 326 of BNS has been registered and investigation started. I want to assure that the investigation is robust and we will find the truth," he added. PTI MIJ VN VN