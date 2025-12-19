Police to probe accusation against teacher of 'assaulting' student in Kerala's Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 19 (PTI) The police on Friday launched a preliminary probe after a student suffered fractures after allegedly being beaten by a teacher at a private management school in Erattupetta here.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when Misbah, son of Sakeer and Shakeela, a Class V student of the school, was allegedly assaulted by his social science teacher, Santhosh.

Misbah is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after suffering a fracture to his one upper arm.

“We have recorded the statement of the student and started a preliminary inquiry into the incident. A detailed probe is required to confirm whether the fracture occurred due to the assault,” a police officer at Erattupetta police station said.

The officer said the student told police that the teacher assaulted him for not replying to a question during an examination.

The student's parents have submitted a complaint to the police.

“The parents told us that the teacher admitted over the phone that he assaulted the student. We will question Santhosh soon. Based on the findings, a decision will be taken on registering a case,” the officer said.

Mohammad Hashim, the school's secretary, said disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher.

“A preliminary inquiry conducted by us has confirmed that such an assault took place. After holding a Parents-Teachers Association meeting, we will decide on suspending Santhosh,” he told reporters.

He added that after completing a full inquiry, stringent action, including dismissal from service, would be taken. PTI TBA TBA ROH