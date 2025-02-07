Police to probe Solapurkar's remarks about Shivaji Maharaj: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Pune police has received a complaint about actor Rahul Solapurkar's controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 1666 escape from Agra, and will conduct a probe.

Solapurkar, who has appeared in several Marathi films, stated in a podcast recently that Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century Maratha warrior king, escaped from Agra Fort by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials and not by concealing himself in a basket of sweets as per the popular account.

Some organisations in the state took offence at the word "bribe", deeming it as insulting.

"The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate any defaming remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.....Such statements should be avoided. Police will verify the remarks and take further action," said Pawar, speaking to reporters here.

Solapurkar has already expressed regret for using the word "bribe" and hurting the sentiments of those who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji. He also resigned as a trustee of the renowned Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) as demanded by Maratha organisations.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had on Thursday said the police had received a complaint against Solapurkar and it was being verified.

In 1666, Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji escaped from the Agra Fort where they had been confined after a stormy visit to the Mughal court. PTI SPK KRK