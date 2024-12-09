Police to soon confiscate jailed drug smuggler Rekha Sahni's property in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Dec 9 (PTI) Police will soon confiscate the property of notorious drug smuggler Rekha Sahni in the Shyampur area of Rishikesh, officials said on Monday.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has issued an order to this effect, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Nagi said, adding that the process to confiscate Sahni's property will begin soon.

Presently lodged in jail, Sahni was involved in drug smuggling in the Rishikesh area for a long time, facing about 18 cases of illegal liquor and drug trade.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dehradun, Ajay Singh, recently directed all station in-charges to identify people involved in illegal drug trade and take effective action against them under the Goonda/Gangster Act.

He also asked the concerned station house officers (SHOs) to identify all illegal properties belonging to the persons accused of illegal drug trade, and ensure necessary action for their confiscation.

Sahni owns illegal property in Shyampur whose actual value is many times more than the prevailing circle rate in the area. PTI COR ALM ARI