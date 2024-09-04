Police to summon 4 'creditors' in Ex-Atlas boss Salil Kapoor's death; abetment of suicide FIR lodged

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has filed an FIR of abetment of suicide in the alleged suicide of 65-year-old former president of Atlas Cycles Salil Kapoor, an officer said on Wednesday.

Kapoor was found dead Tuesday with a bullet injury to his head on the ground floor of his three-storey bungalow on the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Road .

He had left behind a suicide note in he named four people of harassing him "mentally and physically," police said. According to an officer, a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS has been filed at Tughlak Road Police Station against the four named in the suicide note.

The officer said all four people, who are stated to be from Haryana, will be summoned to join the probe soon.

Police sources said that in the one-page suicide note, Kapoor wrote he was "taking his life on his own" in English.

On Wednesday, the police formed a board of three doctors and conducted the post mortemof his body before handing it over to his family members.

Kapoor's wife and three children - two sons and a daughter - were staying separately from him in Dubai, an officer said.

Kapoor was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in 2015 in connection with two cases of cheating involving an amount of Rs 9 crore.

In 2014, he was booked in two separate cases at south Delhi's Defence Colony Police Station which were also probed by the EOW.

The officer said that in one of the cases, the complainant had alleged that he was cheated by Kapoor with the offer of capital gain bonds.