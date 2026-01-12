Police to take unbiased action if disorder takes place: Tripura CM on Unakoti violence

Agartala, Jan 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday asserted that the police will take unbiased action firmly if any disorder takes place.

He was referring to the communal violence that happened on Saturday at Fatikroy, also known as Saidarpar, in the Kumarghat sub-division of Unakoti district over the collection of 'chanda' (subscription) for a local Shiva temple.

Addressing a government programme here, the chief minister said, "When I received information about the untoward incident, I directed the DGP, district magistrate and the SP (of Unakoti) to take strong action against the attackers." At least 10 people, including four police personnel, were injured, shops and houses were torched, while vehicles and a mosque were vandalised during the clash.

"Ten people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident at Fatikroy. Life should be in order, and the police will take strong action if any disorder happens. The police will not act selectively," he said, adding that sometimes force must be applied to establish peace.

He said ministers Sudhangshu Dasand and Tinku Roy, who were in Agartala, rushed to the spot immediately after the incident to ensure return of peace.

Meanwhile, internet service has been restored in Kumarghat subdivison from Monday, while prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remained in force at Fatikroy police station limit, District Magistrate Tamal Majumder said.

The Congress on Monday submitted a memorandum to the SP of Unakoti district, demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for those goons who were involved in the communal violence at Saidarpar.

The opposition party also sought the release of those arrested on suspicion and found innocent later.