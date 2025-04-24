Police told to stay vigilant on overstaying foreign nationals in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Apr 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the police have been instructed to remain vigilant about foreign nationals overstaying in the state.

His comments come against the backdrop of the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that left at least 26 people dead on Tuesday.

"I have told the police to remain cautious," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question about surveillance on foreign nationals overstaying in the state.

Speaking on the terror incident, he said the attack was condemnable, heinous, and inhuman.

He added that the central government should ensure such incidents do not recur, and that terrorists, irrespective of religion or caste, must be eliminated.

He also said his party and government will extend full cooperation in this regard.

In response to another question, the CM said his government is ready to implement the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery River as soon as the central government grants the necessary approvals.

"We are ready to implement the Mekedatu project. The central government has to approve it. If they approve it today, we will start implementation tomorrow," he said, adding that despite meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter, no progress has been made.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka. It involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district with a capacity of 67.16 tmcft. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, citing concerns that it could impact the state’s water share.

Once completed, the project aims to supply 4.75 tmcft of drinking water to Bengaluru and nearby areas and generate 400 MW of power, according to Karnataka officials.

Alleging that the Centre often withholds the state's share of funds, the CM said even announced allocations are not being released.

"Rs 5,300 crore was announced for the Upper Bhadra project in 2023-24, but not a single rupee has been released. It was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech when Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister," he said.

Asked if this amounted to a political vendetta, Siddaramaiah said, "It looks like that." PTI KSU SSK KH