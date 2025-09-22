Police trace, rescue seven children reported missing from Ulhasnagar

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane have traced and rescued seven children reported missing from the district while probing pending kidnapping cases, an official said on Monday.

The children had been reported missing from the jurisdiction of the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar town, the official said.

Dedicated investigation squads were formed to review and act on pending cases, and they were deployed to different states to track down the children, Senior Inspector Sailesh Salvi said.

"The teams travelled to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and West Bengal after analysing leads and background details of the missing children. Through sustained efforts, the squads recently succeeded in tracing and rescuing children involved in seven out of 12 pending cases," he said.

Further investigations are underway into the remaining cases, the official said. PTI COR ARU