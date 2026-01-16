Police trace Rs 6.9 crore siphoned from Delhi businesswoman to accounts in three states

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police has traced Rs 6.9 crore siphoned off from a 69-year-old businesswoman to bank accounts in Chhatisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, a nine-day "digital arrest" ordeal, officials said on Friday.

Police have so far frozen Rs 2.89 crore across different accounts after the victim, identified as Meenakshi Ahuja, was duped in the scam in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

A senior police officer said the money was first transferred in multiple transactions to accounts located in Korba, Kolkata and Delhi. The funds were subsequently dispersed into more than 200 mule accounts.

The victim, who runs a furniture business and lives alone, was allegedly kept under digital surveillance between January 5 and January 13. The fraudsters posed as law enforcement authorities and claimed she was involved in money laundering.

They threatened her with dire consequences, claiming she was involved in money laundering and other illegal activities, and warned that her arrest was near.

"The accused told her that a SIM card purchased in her name was being used for illegal activities. They later claimed she was under investigation and would be arrested if she did not cooperate," the officer said.

Under intense psychological pressure, Ahuja was instructed to cut off contact with others and follow directions strictly. She was coerced into making three RTGS transfers, Rs 4 crore on January 9, followed by transfers of Rs 1.6 crore and Rs 1.3 crore on January 12, the officer added.

According to the officials, the fraudsters directed her to visit her bank in person to complete the transactions. Although bank officials grew suspicious after the first large transfer and questioned her, Ahuja told them the money was for her daughter's property purchase because she was afraid of the fraudsters.

This is the second major "digital arrest" case in Delhi within a week. Earlier, an elderly NRI couple was allegedly duped of around Rs 14 crore in a similar scam. No arrests have been made in either case so far.

According to police data, cyber fraud is among the fastest-growing crimes in the capital. In 2025, fraudsters cheated residents of over Rs 1,250 crore, up from Rs 1,100 crore in 2024.

However, officials said the recovery rate has improved from 10 per cent in 2024 to 24 per cent in 2025.