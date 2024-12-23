Police train Delhi school teachers to deal with bomb, cyber threats

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) With frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities, Delhi Police on Monday trained teachers and school staff in dealing with such crises, an official said.

Advertisment

Police organised a seminar in collaboration with the Education Department for teachers of all government and private schools, the official said.

"This seminar was all about how to stay calm, react and coordinate with police during a bomb threat in schools," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The training session also covered awareness about cybercrimes.

Advertisment

Multiple schools in Delhi have received hoax bomb threats in the last 10 days. The threats disrupted classes and triggered multi-agency search operations.

The Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Delhi Education Department, organised this comprehensive training program for teachers.

"This initiative, an extension of the Delhi LG's Samvaad program, aimed to sensitize educators about critical issues such as bomb threats, cyber hygiene (CyGene), and drug abuse prevention," said the DCP.

Advertisment

He further said that approximately 247 teachers representing government and private schools across the Trans Yamuna area. DCP from the Crime Branch Sanjay Sain was among the speakers.

The program featured specialised sessions addressing bomb threat response protocols, equipping teachers with the knowledge to manage evacuation procedures and communication during emergencies, the police said.

Substance abuse prevention strategies were discussed, focusing on the role of educators in identifying warning signs and supporting students in need, they said.

Advertisment

During the even a detailed presentation on cyber hygiene (CyGene) was also presented by ACP Prabhat Sinha (retd), a cybercrime expert. PTI BM NB