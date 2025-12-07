Police turns down Sengottaiyan's plea to hold Vijay's rally in Erode, after spot inspection

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Dec 7 (PTI) Police declined permission to hold TVK chief Vijay's public meeting in Erode on December 16, after former minister K A Sengottaiyan, who recently joined the party, submitted a petition on Sunday, sources in the department said.

Erode is the home turf of Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and former minister, who joined actor-politician's party after being expelled from AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The TVK chief will visit Erode on December 16 and address a public meeting in a private land near a marriage hall".

The former minister also submitted a petition with the District Collector S Kandasamy seeking permission for the meeting. Later he submitted a copy of the petition with officials in District Police Office.

Following this, A Sujatha, Superintendent of Police, inspected the seven-acre site in the Pavalathampalayam area on Erode-Perundurai Road where TVK wanted to hold the meeting. Later, police officials told the media that the site is quite inadequate to accommodate a heavy crowd and their vehicles and hence permission was declined. They also said the decision was communicated to Sengottaiyan. PTI CORR ADB