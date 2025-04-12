Police unveils 'Akshee' pink barrack at Delhi Airport for female staff

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) In a bid to provide a safe and rejuvenating space for its women personnel, Delhi Police inaugurated 'Akshee The Pink Abode', a state-of-the-art barrack exclusively for female staff at the Delhi Airport unit, an official said on Saturday.

Inaugurated on Friday, the facility, painted in soothing shades of pink, has been thoughtfully designed to offer comfort, privacy and modern amenities for policewomen stationed round-the-clock at one of the country's busiest airports, the official said.

The pink-themed barrack symbolises the department's growing focus on gender-sensitive infrastructure, he added.

The barrack was inaugurated by Special Commissioner of Police (Public Transport and Safety) Robin Hibu.

"Akshee is a testament to our commitment to employee welfare. It provides our female staff with a much-needed sanctuary to recharge and continue inspiring excellence in service," Hibu said.

He added that such initiatives go a long way in boosting morale and improving workplace dignity.

The air-conditioned barrack features four beds, ample storage with cupboards and almirahs, a communal dining area, sofa zone, dedicated television, hygienic washrooms, and motivational decor which provides an inviting atmosphere for rest and recreation, a senior police officer said.

A 'Sampark Sabha' was held prior to the inauguration during which Hibu addressed the staff, acknowledging their demanding work environment and encouraging them to approach leadership for any support. PTI SSJ AS AS