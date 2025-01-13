Police use drones in crackdown against nylon manja in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur are using drones to crack down on the use of nylon manja for kite-flying during Makar Sankranti, an official said on Monday.

Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal said police teams were patrolling markets and monitoring kite and manja sellers.

He said more than 50 persons have been arrested, and goods worth lakhs have been seized.

Police are also using drones for surveillance in busy localities, where some sellers are operating from their houses.

According to police, violations invite a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 5,000 under section 223 (punishment for disobeying a public order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Environment Protection Act. PTI COR ARU