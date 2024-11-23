Police use lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Police used “mild” force outside the counting centre in Sillod assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Saturday after a large number of supporters of two rival Sena candidates came face to face, an official said.

The incident took place around 5.45 pm as police tried to control the ensuing chaos, the official said.

In Sillod, the nominee of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and state minister Abdul Sattar was leading by a margin of 2,420 against Suresh Bankar of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) after 20 rounds as per the Election Commission.

As counting was underway, a disorderly crowd of supporters of both candidates gathered outside the centre, the official said.

“To prevent any untoward incident, police used “mild” lathi charge to disperse the supporters of the two Senas. The situation is peaceful and under control,” a senior official from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police told PTI. PTI AW NR