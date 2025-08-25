Police use 'mild force' to disperse farmers in Patna demanding compensation for land acquisition

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) Police on Monday used “mild force” to disperse farmers near Dak Bungalow crossing here, demanding adequate compensation for their land acquired by the government for infrastructural development, officials said.

A delegation of the protesting farmers, led by RJD Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh, also met Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and submitted a memorandum of demands.

“The protesting farmers gathered near Dak Bunglow crossing and disrupted movement of traffic. They also tried to cross the barricades. Despite repeated requests by the security personnel, the protesters refused to vacate the road. Subsequently, mild force was used to disperse the farmers,” Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI.

Singh later told reporters here that farmers should be adequately compensated for their land that is acquired by the government.

“In the majority of the cases, farmers are not being compensated adequately... Besides, the amount is also not paid on time. In some instances, the land acquisition process is forced… which should immediately stop,” Singh added. PTI PKD RBT