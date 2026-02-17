Police use water cannon during protest by Youth Cong over jobs in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Police in Panchkula on Tuesday used water cannon on protesters during a demonstration of the Youth Congress as they tried to cross barricades to 'gherao' the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) office.

The Congress and its youth wing have alleged that the BJP government has failed to protect the interests of the youths of Haryana after which they had decided to gherao the HPSC office.

Congress leader and party MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, who also took part in the protest along with some others, was briefly detained by the police as protesters tried to march towards the HPSC office in Panchkula.

Congress MP from Ambala Varun Chaudhary, Indian Youth Congress president Udai Bhanu Chib and Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria also took part in the protest. They were briefly detained.

The Haryana Youth Congress decided to gherao the HPSC office in Panchkula alleging that candidates from outside Haryana were securing a disproportionate share of government jobs.

They also alleged that HPSC is unable to fill all advertised positions.

The Panchkula Police had heavily barricaded the HPSC office. The youth Congress workers attempted to cross the barricades forcing the police to use water cannon.

Talking to reporters, Hooda alleged that many posts are being kept vacant and those which are being filled up are going to youths from outside the state. "We are here to protect the interests of Haryana youth," he said.

Chaudhary said that HPSC has become a "rejection commission for Haryana youth". The BJP government in Haryana is not able to protect the interests of the youths of the state, he alleged. PTI SUN KSS KSS