Police van collides with motorcycle, rider dead

Beed, Jan 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after a collision with a police van in Beed district of Maharashtra, and the pillion rider was seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

The police vehicle was transporting Suresh Kute and his wife Archana Kute, who are the prime accused in the Dnyanradha Multi-State Cooperative Society scam, from Kaij to Beed, an official said.

The incident, which occurred on the Beed-Ambajogai Road on Saturday evening, left the biker, identified as Amol Handge, a farmer, seriously injured.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, according to police.

Vikram Handge (35), who was accompanying Amol on the bike, was critically injured.

Archana Kute and Suresh Kute suffered no serious injuries. PTI COR NSK