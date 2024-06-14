Police vehicle carrying prisoners rams meets with accident; nobody hurt

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A police jeep transporting some prisoners from Mumbai to the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai on Friday rammed into a private vehicle on the Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in India, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the accident that occurred around 4.45 pm, the official of Khandeshwar police station in Panvel taluka of Raigad district said.

"A police team had taken four prisoners to St. George's Hospital in south Mumbai in a police vehicle for treatment. While returning to the Taloja jail, where they are lodged, the police jeep hit another vehicle from behind on the Atal Setu," he said.

Both the vehicles suffered damages in the accident, following which alternative arrangements were made to transport the prisoners, he added. PTI COR NP