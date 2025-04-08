Police vehicles torched, stones hurled during protest over Waqf Act in Bengal's Murshidabad

Baharampur (WB), Apr 8 (PTI) A protest over the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday, as police vehicles were set ablaze and stones were allegedly hurled at security personnel in the Muslim-majority region.

The incident occurred in the Jangipur area, where a large number of people had assembled in the afternoon demanding the withdrawal of the controversial legislation.

According to a senior district police officer, demonstrators began pelting the police with stones and in the ensuing chaos, some police vehicles were also set on fire.

"Security has been strengthened in the area following the incident," the officer said, adding that a few police personnel were injured in the clash.

A heavy deployment of police forces has been made in the area to prevent further unrest.

State minister and West Bengal president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, condemned the police action and said that even during the Left regime, minorities were not subjected to such treatment by law enforcers.

“During the Left rule also, police never baton charged minorities. If someone has resorted to violence obviously action must be taken. But resorting to lathi charge on a rally is unacceptable,” said Chowdhury, a senior Trinamool Congress leader who currently holds the portfolio of Mass Education Extension and Library Services.

The BJP, on the other hand, blamed the ruling TMC for the situation, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in "minority appeasement" and failing to maintain law and order.

In a post on X, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said West Bengal, once safeguarded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, was now “bleeding under the rule of Mamata Banerjee.” He alleged that a particular community had run riot in Murshidabad, torching police vehicles and destroying government property, while the chief minister remained silent.

Calling Mamata Banerjee “India’s most failed CM,” Majumdar further asked if she was hiding behind the latest recruitment scam and accused her of unleashing the “so-called ‘Shanti Vahini’ to orchestrate this fundamentalist rampage.” Summing up his criticism, he wrote: “Law & order in Bengal = Innocent Hindus arrested, radical fundamentalists untouched. Shame!” The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and cleared by the Rajya Sabha early Friday morning after extensive debates in both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill, making it law.

The amended Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties—assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes.

It seeks to safeguard heritage sites, improve transparency in property management, enhance coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities, and protect the rights of stakeholders, while promoting broader social welfare initiatives. PTI PNT NN