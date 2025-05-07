Police warn people against sharing security related content online in Jammu

Jammu, May 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday warned people against sharing any content related to security deployment, operational movements or sensitive locations on social media platforms from here.

“All citizens of district Jammu are strictly advised not to share, upload, or circulate any content related to security deployments, operational movements or sensitive locations on social media or any other public platforms.

“Such actions pose a serious threat to public safety and national security, and will attract strict legal action under relevant laws,” police said in an advisory.

The advisory was issued hours after Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

"District Police Jammu urges everyone to act responsibly and refrain from activities that may compromise the effectiveness of security operations or endanger lives. Your cooperation is crucial at this juncture for maintaining peace and public order," the advisory said.