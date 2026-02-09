Police will check if foreigners staying illegally in Gopalganj: Samrat

Patna, Feb 9 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said police have been instructed to check whether 173 foreign nationals, who visited Gopalganj between 1990 and 2015 on tourist visas, were still staying illegally.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Mithilesh Tiwary in the assembly, Choudhary, who holds the Home Department, said the activities of every foreign national visiting on religious pilgrimage or tourist visas are monitored, and the government ensures they do not engage in any criminal activity.

"A total of 173 foreign nations, including 167 from Pakistan, visited Gopalganj from 1990 to 2015. Police have been instructed to launch a drive to find out if these foreign nationals are still staying illegally or engaged in unlawful activities," he said.

Tiwari drew the government's attention to the identification, verification, and long-term presence of foreign nationals under the guise of religious pilgrimages.

"Some people who come under the guise of tourism or religious pilgrimage later change their identities and illegally become Indian nationals," he said.

"In Gopalganj district, there are no major religious centres, except the famous Thawe temple. Yet, the presence of foreign nationals is observed from time to time," he added.

Tiwari said, in some cases, foreign nationals have been living illegally in India for years, acquiring land and properties, and even getting registered as voters.

"This is not merely an administrative lapse, but a serious issue related to national security, which could impact law and order and the credibility of democratic processes," he said. PTI PKD SOM