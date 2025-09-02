Police will strictly monitor situation: Assam CM on Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation visit

Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is visiting Assam's Goalpara district, and the police will strictly monitor the situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The seven-member delegation is led by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Mahmood Madani, he said.

"Considering the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the @assampolice will continue to maintain strict monitoring to ensure peace and stability," he said in a post on X.

"The district administration is also fully alert to ensure that public order is maintained at all times," he added.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has been criticising Sarma over the ongoing eviction drives, during which thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslim families have been evicted.

The Sarma-led government has cleared over 160 sq km of land of encroachment since 2021, affecting more than 50,000 people. PTI DG SOM