Police will take action on actor Ramya's complaint over online abuse by Darshan fans: Minister

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that police will take action on actor-politician Ramya's complaint against fans of actor Darshan who allegedly issued threats to her.

He said somewhere a full stop has to be put to such things and that he will instruct officials to ensure that such things don't happen.

"Police will take action. It should be taken seriously. Such incidents should not happen in the future. Today it is Ramya. It may be someone else tomorrow. Somewhere a full stop has to be put to such things. The Police Commissioner will take action," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question about Ramya's complaint.

Asked about whether he had given any instructions to officials, the minister said, "the Commissioner will give.....Commissioner will give instructions to concerned officials. I will also give instructions that such things should't happen." Ramya on Monday met City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and lodged a complaint against fans of Darshan.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission, in a letter sent on Monday, urged the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to take action against the surge of online abuse directed at women, including Ramya, following "derogatory posts" on social media allegedly made by fans of Darshan.

Ramya had recently posted on her social media that "SC is a ray of hope for the common people of India-justice for the family of Renukaswamy", while reacting to the court's latest observations in the Renukaswamy murder case in which Darshan is an accused.

Following the post, many purported Darshan's fans attacked Ramya on social media.

The actress then shared screenshots of the abusive messages and comments, with a post, "No difference between Renukaswamy's messages and DBoss (Darshan) fans messages. It's because of trolls like this who have misogynistic mindset that women and young girls are subjected to harassment and rape and murder." The Supreme Court last week had reserved its order on the Karnataka government's plea to cancel bail granted by the Karnataka High Court to Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan and his friend actress Pavithra Gowda are among the 17 accused in the murder case.

According to police, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9 last year. PTI KSU KH