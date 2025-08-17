Police woman found hanging in Odisha; husband, mother in-law held

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (PTI) The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree near the Nuapada railway station in Odisha, officials said on Sunday.

Her husband and mother-in-law were arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.

After spotting the body on Saturday, locals informed the police, who brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.

The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found, stating that she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws.

"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide. We are verifying the video," said a police officer.

The police arrested the constable’s husband and mother in-law and forwarded them to court, he said.

“During investigation, it was found that the constable’s husband and mother in-law were harassing her. So we have arrested them,” said the police officer of Nuapada police station. PTI BBM SOM BBM NN