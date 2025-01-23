Police working on couple of leads over ex-serviceman killing wife

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) The Rachakonda police are working on a couple of leads in the suspected murder of a woman by her husband, an ex-serviceman, who claimed to have dismembered her body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker.

Efforts were being made to gather evidence to confirm that the suspected murder indeed happened, a police official said on Thursday.

"We have to at least confirm that (murder) actually happened. We are trying two-three (leads). A breakthrough may come in one or two days," he said.

The claims of the suspect were being verified by trying to collect evidence and once it takes a concrete shape, factual details of the case would be shared, he said.

Asked about reports that the suspect had boiled the body parts of his wife in a bucket with water heater and not in a pressure cooker as reported earlier, he told PTI that the case is being probed from various angles and that facts of the case would be announced in a couple of days.

The official dismissed reports that the suspect's affair with another woman was the motive for the alleged murder, adding that frequent family disputes were one of the suspected reasons.

The police are interrogating the man, who claimed to have dumped the body in a lake. Another official indicated that the body parts were not found.

The officials are faced with a challenging situation as they are yet to recover the woman's mortal remains, though the suspect had already been picked up.

The parents of the woman raised suspicion on the woman's husband, another official said.

Meanwhile, some residents in the building where the family of the deceased lived at New Venkateshwara Colony at Jillelaguda here, vacated or temporarily moved out of their flats out of fear of the gory crime that allegedly occurred in their residential premises.

Gurumurthy (39), the suspect, an ex-serviceman, was currently employed as a security guard with a defence establishment here.

He had even accompanied his in-laws when they lodged a complaint with the Meerpet police on January 18.

Police had registered an FIR as 'woman missing'.

As per the FIR, the wife quarreled with Gurumurthy on January 16 and left their home without intimation to anyone. She did not return home, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint.

Gurumuthy is a native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple had two children. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH