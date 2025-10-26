Police would act tough against rowdy sheeters, offenders: Commissioner Sajjanar

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Sunday said the police would act tough against rowdy sheeters and offenders, with special surveillance deployed on mobile snatching gangs.

Speaking to reporters after visiting DCP (southeast zone) S Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman, who were injured when a rowdy-sheeter attacked them with a knife at Chaderghat on Saturday, the commissioner said the DCP and his gunman chased the accused for nearly 750 meters while attempting to apprehend him following a mobile phone snatching incident.

"When the accused attacked them with the knife, the DCP fired two rounds, following which the accused suffered injuries to his hand and stomach and was taken to the hospital," Sajjanar said.

Kumar sustained injuries to his neck, while the gunman suffered a leg injury during the scuffle. Both were shifted to the hospital.

Police identified the main accused as Omar Ansari, who is involved in 22 previous cases, and a rowdy sheet is maintained against him at Kalapathar police station.

Sajjanar added that it was the DCP's driver, Sandeep, who noticed the accused attempting to snatch a mobile phone from a student and alerted Kumar and his gunman.

"We have enhanced visible policing across the city. Citizens need not worry. Hyderabad City Police will always ensure their safety. Strict action will be taken against rowdy sheeters and offenders. Special surveillance has also been placed on mobile snatching gangs," he said.

He further said five special teams are working to apprehend the absconding auto-rickshaw driver and another accused who were with Omar Ansari at the time of the incident.

"Several clues have been obtained during the investigation," he said, adding that information is being gathered about Omar Ansari’s recent activities and associates.

Asked about a rowdy-sheeter attacking police officers, Sajjanar said, "You saw yesterday. You saw what happens if we (police) are targeted. The same thing will happen. Law will take its course according to what they (offenders) do." Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, who also met the injured DCP and his gunman at the hospital, lauded their courage and bravery and wished them a speedy recovery.

Reddy said Kumar and his gunman are in stable condition and are expected to be discharged from the hospital on October 27. Omar Ansari underwent surgery, and his condition is also stable, police added. PTI VVK SJR VVK SSK