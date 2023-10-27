Police write to airlines to seek travel details of Swiss woman killed in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has written to certain airlines to ascertain the travel details of Nina Berger, the Swiss woman who was allegedly killed by a man in west Delhi earlier this month, sources said on Friday.

According to the records of one of the two hotels where the woman checked in on October 11, she stayed there for five days, but the staff did not known if she was coming from the airport or somewhere else.

Gurpreet Singh, the Delhi man accused of killing Berger, told the police during interrogation that Berger had come to the city on the same day but police are not relying on his statements as he is changing them.

"We want to get the travel details of Nina which will help in our investigations. This will help us to know if she had travelled to India previously as well," a police officer said, adding the probe so far has revealed this was her first visit to the country.

"We have written to certain airlines to get her travel history," the officer said.

Police suspected that Singh had lured her to come to India on the pretext of giving her gemstones and organise her visit to other places in Delhi. The police have also contacted the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to get Berger's immigration details.

The woman's body was recovered from near a MCD school in Tilak Nagar on October 20. The Delhi Police is facing challenges in the probe as Berger's family members have refused to come to India from Zurich, Switzerland.

According to the evidence and statement of the accused, the Delhi Police said it is believed the body was that of Nina Berger.

The Switzerland Embassy has also confirmed about the death of Swiss citizen in Delhi.

After coming to India, Berger stayed in two hotels before being killed on October 18. As per the statement of Singh, he killed Berger because she had refused his marriage proposal.

Singh was arrested on October 21. PTI ALK ALK TIR TIR