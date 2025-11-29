Policeman, 3 family members held for abetting suicide of his wife

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a policeman hailing from Buldhana district along with his parents and another family member on the charge of abetting his 19-year-old wife's suicide, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, Swati Chate, ended her life by hanging herself at the couple's Mira Road residence on November 27, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by her mother, the victim was subjected to constant mental and physical torture by her husband and his family members. Her husband, Prabhu Chate, also suspected the woman's character and doubted the paternity of her unborn child.

As per the complaint, Swati married Prabhu in April this year. Soon afterwards, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. He would come home drunk and assault her.

The couple moved to Mira Road on November 2, where he continued to beat her and kept asking her to undergo a medical test to confirm who the biological father of the child was.

On November 27, Swati told her mother on phone that she was unable to bear the torture and later hanged herself to death.

A senior official from the Mira Road police station said, "We have arrested four individuals, including the husband, and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident." The three other accused were identified as the husband's father Bhagwan Chate (63), mother Ranjana (55) and sister Pushpa Sanap (30). They were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 108 (abetment of suicide) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relative of husband of a woman), 3(5)(common intention). PTI COR NP