Policeman among four govt officials arrested for graft across Jammu

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Four government officials, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a revenue official, were arrested after they were caught taking bribe on Tuesday, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

ASI Zamurat Manhas, posted at police station Mendhar in Poonch, was trapped after a complaint was received that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to settle a dispute over money between two people, the official said.

He said the ASI was caught red-handed taking the bribe money and accordingly, searches were also conducted at his residences in Mendhar, Surankote and Jammu.

Junior Assistant Anil Jamwal, posted in office of Superintending Engineer Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings), Udhampur and Jeet Kumar, Computer operator posted in the office of Executive Engineer PWD R&B, Udhampur were also caught red-handed taking bribe of Rs 12,000, the official said.

He said the two officials had asked for money to issue a contractor card to the complainant.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of the arrested officials at Ram Nagar and Laddan Power House in Udhampur, respectively, the official said.

In another case, he said ACB on the basis of a written complaint arrested a Patwari (revenue official) Mohd Razaq in Koteranka area of Rajouri for accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant.

The Patwari of Halqa Sokar-Prori, Koteranka has demanded the money for recording the name of the complainant's three daughters in the revenue record, the official said, searches were also conducted at his residential premises in the area.

Further investigation in all the three cases is going on, the official said. PTI TAS NB