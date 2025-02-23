Policeman among two held as Punjab Police busts extortion racket

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) A policeman was among two held in connection with an extortion racket busted by Punjab Police.

"In a major breakthrough @BatalaPolice busts a major extortion racket run by #USA based Gurdev Jassal and apprehends two persons," Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Sunday.

He said that as per preliminary investigation, the associates of Jassal fired on the petrol pump of a Kalanaur-based businessman.

"After continuous threat calls and demand of Rs one crore the businessman eventually paid Rs 50 lakh on February 11," the DGP said.

"Acting on technical investigation, ASI Surjit Singh and Ankus Maini were arrested for their involvement in the collection and distribution of extortion funds," he said.

Jassal's gang used foreign numbers for threats and coordinate payments, ensuring that the extortion funds were routed through multiple intermediaries, the DGP said in the post, adding that Rs 83 lakh, illegal weapons and luxury vehicles were recovered. PTI SUN MNK MNK